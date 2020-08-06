Eutelsat 8 West B selected by Strong Roots for new DTH platform in Ethiopia and the Middle East

APO

Multi-year contract leveraging Eutelsat 8 West B’s dedicated coverage of Ethiopia; Confirming the dynamism of the Ethiopian broadcast landscape.

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (www.Eutelsat.com) and Strong Roots Ethiopia Broadcasting Service PLC have concluded a Master Service Agreement for a Ku capacity on a 36 MHz transponder on Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 8 West B satellite. The capacity will enable Strong Roots to launch a new free to air DTH platform covering Ethiopia as well as Ethiopian diaspora in zones within the satellite’s footprint, notably the Middle East.

Part of the Ethiopian-owned Strong Roots Group, Strong Roots Ethiopia Broadcasting Services PLC is an upcoming player in the Ethiopian broadcast market. Its new DTH Platform will distribute high quality content on news, entertainment, education, kids, documentary, movies and sport in SD or HD.

Eutelsat 8 West B is a state-of-the-art satellite with dedicated coverage of Ethiopia on its East beam, and is part of the 7/8° West video neighborhood, one of the most dynamic in the global satellite TV market.

Commenting on the deal, Tsegaye Alemayehu, Chairman of Strong Roots said: “We are delighted to be supported by Eutelsat in our quest to provide a high-quality broadcast experience to viewers across Ethiopia and beyond. As indicated by its name, Strong Roots is striving to put down solid foundations in the broadcast industry in Ethiopia, building its reputation based on quality of service and broad coverage with heartfelt Ethiopian Hospitality”.

Philippe Oliva, Chief Commercial Officer of Eutelsat added: “We are proud to add Strong Roots to our line-up, highlighting the dynamic broadcast landscape in Ethiopia and confirming the unparalleled coverage of Eutelsat’s in-orbit assets for the African continent”.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Eutelsat.

About Eutelsat Communications: Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications (www.Eutelsat.com) is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,000 men and women from 46 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

Eutelsat Communications is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

For more about Eutelsat go to www.Eutelsat.com


