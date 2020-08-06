APO

Pulse & Sportal Media Group launch Pan-African technology collaboration on sports content

Africa Press Office
The integration of Sportal365 on Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/) will provide sports fans with interactive content tools like results and statistics – and make it possible for advertisers to better engage with the users.

Stilian Shishkov, Founder and CEO of Sportal commented on the launch: “Africa is a very important milestone for us and a great opportunity to partner with Pulse in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and Senegal. Africa is not just another growth market, but a continent with a young population that is highly engaged with sports, football in particular. We are super excited to work with a truly pan-African organization such as Pulse and introduce Sportal365 as another pillar in their cutting edge digital services portfolio. This new integration also strengthens our partnership with leading Swiss media company Ringier, backers of Pulse.”

The partnership is to kick off with integrations on Pulse.ng/sports; Pulse.com.gh/sports; Pulselive.co.ke/sports and Pulse.sn/sports this month and will look to attract partners wanting to reach sports fans.

Moritz Boullenger, Director of Technology of Pulse and MD of Pulse Nigeria: “We are always looking for ways to improve our websites' usability. With Sportal's expertise in rich sports content, combined with their expertise in serving advertisers optimally in the space, we will be able to bring a fantastic experience to Pulse’s sports loving audience.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Pulse Africa.

Media Contact: [email protected] 

About Pulse:  Pulse (https://Pulse.Africa/)  is Africa’s leading innovative media company – reaching over 100 million users on the continent on a monthly basis. With offices and publications in Anglophone West Africa (Lagos Nigeria – Pulse.ng; Accra, Ghana – Pulse.com.gh); Francophone West Africa (Dakar, Senegal – Pulse.sn, also covering Cote d'Ivoire) and East Africa (Nairobi, Kenya – Pulselive.co.ke, also covering Uganda), Pulse is a truly pan-African media organization. Additionally, Pulse encompasses a leading innovative video producer (Pulse TV), a 360 degree digital marketing provider (Pulse Marketing) and a creative brand & content studio (Pulse Studio), to offer its partners compelling and integrated marketing and creative services.

About Sportal365: Sportal365 is the world’s first sports specific content publishing platform. It is used worldwide by leading sports digital media companies, bookmakers and telecoms. Among them: Livescore.com, Sportal.bg (Sportal Media Group), GSP.ro (Ringier Romania), Bwin, Superbet, Efbet, Winbet, Vivacom and many others.

Sportal365 significantly increases the speed of publishing and end-user experience. It is integrated with numerous world class 3rd party services including sports data from several data providers, pre-game and live odds from over 220 bookmakers. The platform allows for seamless usage and contextually relevant integration of those services. The CMS assists with the SEO optimization process, has instant access to tracking features for social media channels and various sports digital media. Beyond those benefits the platform significantly reduces IT costs for publishers.


