APO

SA Rugby welcomes news on resumption of playing

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

SA Rugby (https://www.SArugby.co.za/) CEO Jurie Roux welcomed the news from the South African Government that rugby has been given the green light to return to the playing field, under certain conditions.

The news was gazetted by Mr Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, on Thursday. It allows for a return to competitive action subject to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The directions stipulate that contact training, and matches can be played in empty stadiums, with only limited people allowed to attend games as part of essential services to make these events possible and from within a “bio safe environment”.

“Since the start of this pandemic, we have been working hard at ensuring we get back on the field and we’ve kept the Government informed on our plans throughout the process,” said Roux.

“We are very grateful for the opportunity to move to the next phase of our return-to-play plans and will provide the Department with all the necessary information required, such as venues for matches, to ensure a smooth transition to competitive rugby.

“Having said that, our eight franchise teams that returned to the training field recently still need a few more weeks of preparation before they will be ready for matches, and from SA Rugby’s side we will assist them with whatever is necessary.

“At this stage, we hope to have our first matches by early to mid-September and our plans on the structure of the planned competition will be announced in due course, as we have various options to consider.”

The Vodacom Bulls, Emirates Lions, Cell C Sharks, DHL Stormers, Toyota Cheetahs, Southern Kings, Tafel Lager Griquas and Phakisa Pumas all started with non-contact training a few weeks ago.

The return to international competition is not permitted under the new regulations, but Roux said he understood the Government’s need to phase any return to normality.

“We know the World Rugby window for the Castle Lager Rugby Championship is only in November and December, so we’re hopeful that in due course the government will be in a position to further relax the restrictions,” said Roux.

“For now, it’s the most important thing is to ensure we get the action underway as we have many stakeholders, such as our broadcast partner, competition and team sponsors and our supporters, who are keen to see rugby again.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact:  [email protected]


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Coronavirus

10 countries account for 80% of Africa COVID-19 testing – Africa CDC

Reuters -
ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ten countries account for 80% of the new coronavirus testing taking place across Africa, a regional body said...
Read more
Videos

Ethiopia earns over $60mn from electricity exports

CNBC Africa -
Ethiopia’s electricity export ambitions continue to garner momentum as the country collected $66.4 million from the electricity it exported to neighbouring Sudan and Djibouti in the Ethiopian fiscal year that ended on July 7. What does this mean for the development of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in the country? Zemedeh Negatu, Global Chairman Fairfax Africa Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

4Sight CEO on the quantum leap business must make after COVID-19

CNBC Africa -
There’s a lot of noise out there about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but too often the discussion remains focused on the technology. According to Tertius Zitzke, the CEO 4Sight, the brutal truth is that the technology’s huge potential will never be realised, if it is not deployed in a way that incorporates the human dimension. He joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Francois Kanimba on the effectiveness of ECCAS reforms

CNBC Africa -
In December 2019, members of the Economic Community of Central African States, (ECCAS) agreed to reforms expected to make the institution more efficient and strengthen coordination among its 11 member states. Will these reforms bring the much needed change to the bloc? CNBC Africa spoke to Francois Kanimba, Commissioner at ECCAS for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved