WHO Africa Online Press Briefing on COVID19

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Black female owned firms acquire Mott Macdonald Africa
Two leading black owned female firms have powered together to acquire 100 per cent equity of Mott Macdonald Africa in a bid to expand their market share and reshape its respective industries. Ipeleng Mkhari, CEO of Motseng Women Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Outgoing MTN CEO Rob Shuter reveals expansion plans for Africa, sheds light on Middle East exit
Telecoms group MTN has reported a headline earnings growth of 120 per cent and a group service revenue growth of 9 per cent for its half year results.
South Africa’s rand weaker in tentative trade
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s rand weakened early on Thursday, remaining near two-months lows, as investors continued to worry about the chances...
Glencore scraps $2.6 billion dividend as first-half earnings fall
LONDON (Reuters) - Glencore said on Thursday it was scrapping its dividend to focus on lowering debt as the COVID-19 pandemic forced...
