Coronavirus – Africa: Emergency Grant Aid in response to the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger

On August 7, the Government of Japan decided to extend Emergency Grant Aid of four million and eight hundred thousand US dollars for the people who became refugees or internally displaced persons due to the deteriorated security conditions and the host communities in Burkina Faso, Chad and Niger.

1. The grant is to provide humanitarian assistance to refugees and internally displaced persons in the areas of WASH, health, local integration, and provision of shelters through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Internatioanl organization of Migration (IOM) and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) . In addition, the grant will help alleviate the impact of COVID-19 through supporting in the health sector.

2. Through this assistance, the following contribution is expected in each country.

[Burkina Faso]

Improvement of access to health service and water for approx.6,500 people. Implementation of livelihood support activities for approx. 460 households. Provision of shelters and Non-Food Items (NFIs) to approx. 200 households. Provision of mental care to approx. 1,000 valuable people including Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) survivors. Provision of NFIs for prevention and protection response of SGBV to approx. 15,000 vulnerable people.

[Republic of Chad]

Improvement of access to health service and water for approx. 10,000 people. Provision of health service, livelihoods support activities and prevetion and protection of SGBV to approx. 89,000 people.

[Republic of Niger]

Improvement of access to health service and water for approx. 66,000 people. Provision of health service and NFIs to approx. 2,000 households. Provision of shelters for prevention and protection response of SGBV to approx. 1,000 households.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by countries

Burkina Faso：2.3 million USD

Republic of Chad：0.9 million USD

Republic of Niger：1.6 million USD

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through ICRC：2.4 million USD

Assistance through IOM：1.2 million USD

Assistance through UNHCR：1.2 million USD

