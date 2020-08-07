APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Germany supports Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in rebuilding seed systems in Southern Africa after Cyclone Idai

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

In Sub-Saharan Africa, around 80 percent of seeds used by smallholder farmers come from seed systems managed by farmers. Local seeds have adapted over centuries to local growing conditions and are more tolerant to weather changes, climate shocks, pests and diseases. Additionally, local seeds provide farmers with crops that meet household and market preferences, while helping to preserve agricultural biodiversity.

In emergency situations (such as cyclones, floods, pandemics and war) local seed reserves, which are key for ensuring food security and nutrition, are often completely wiped out. While interventions in the aftermath of a disaster mainly focus on immediate lifesaving interventions, restoring local food production after disasters and in emergencies should also be prioritized, including safeguarding crucial local seed reserves. This will protect and restore agricultural livelihoods for small-scale farmers and reduce their reliance on food aid and other humanitarian assistance. 

When Cyclones Idai and Kenneth made landfall in Southern Africa in March and April of 2019, heavy rains, floods and landslides affected over 3.8 million people and destroyed nearly 800 000 ha of standing crops in Malawi, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Farmers lost local seed reserves and crops that were ready for harvest. 

In response, FAO has provided electronic cash vouchers and agricultural kits to improve food security, nutrition and livelihoods in the short-term. At the same time, FAO is also working with governments, genebanks and farmers to rebuild seed systems, supported by Germany, through a project entitled “Foundations for rebuilding seed systems post Cyclone Idai: Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi”.

Operating under the umbrella of the International Treaty on Plant Genetic Resources for Food and Agriculture, the project both uses and reinforces the international conservation and exchange system supported by the Treaty. This is done through identifying seeds of local and lost varieties, and regenerating and returning them to communities for future use and safeguarding. The project is supporting national genebanks to undertake studies to understand what has been lost in cyclone-affected communities in the way of seed reserves and seed diversity, as well as identify what types of crops (including endangered species) small-scale farmers would like to continue to grow, eat and sell. In Zimbabwe, preliminary results have shown that some varieties farmers relied upon such as maize, sorghum, sugar bean, pearl millet, yam and mujena have disappeared altogether following the cyclone. Most of these lost varieties are conserved in the national genebank and can, therefore, be restored. 

Furthermore, the project is looking further afield for other suitable seeds to introduce to affected communities. Climate data and farmer preferences of the target communities are being analyzed to explore possible matching germplasm from international, regional and national collections that could be mobilized relatively quickly and tested in cyclone-affected communities.

FAO’s International Plant Treaty is supporting the development of emergency response strategies and plans, at regional and national levels, that integrate the protection, strengthening and rebuilding of local seed systems. This will ensure that governments and communities are better prepared in the event of future disasters, which occur regularly in the region.              

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has further impacted local seed systems in Southern Africa. It is expected that due to mobility and activity restrictions, further diversity will be lost; farmers’ access to seeds will be reduced; supply chains will be disrupted; research and development will be limited; and the distribution of germplasm available in the Treaty system will be diminished. This will further undermine food security and nutrition and the achievement of the related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). FAO’s International Plant Treaty aims to expand its work through this project, to include COVID-19 impact assessments on local seed systems in Southern Africa; and to integrate appropriate response strategies into its regional and national policy development work.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
Read more
Videos

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG signs exclusive deal with Elektra France

CNBC Africa -
From Limpopo to the international stage – that is the story of musician and record producer Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG.
Read more
Financial

South Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for ‘unlawful’ contracts

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand ($23 million) from German software firm SAP...
Read more
Videos

A generally positive trading week for the NSE

CNBC Africa -
It’s been a largely positive trading week in Nigeria’s stock market. As company financial statements continue to filter into the market, Muktar Mohammed, Analyst at Assar Investments joins CNBC Africa to discuss how investors are pricing in the earnings....
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved