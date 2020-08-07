Coronavirus – Eswatini: COVID-19 Update (7 August 2020}

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi announces one new COVID19 death in Eswatini, taking the total number of #COVID19 deaths in the country to 56. “May his soul rest in peace.”

New cases: 68

Total cases: 3036

Total recoveries: 1476

New death: 1

Total deaths: 56

