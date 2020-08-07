Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (6th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 9203 Severe cases: 174 New recovered: 388 New deaths: 15 New cases: 552

Total Laboratory test: 478,017 Active cases: 11,655 Total recovered: 9415 Total deaths: 380 Total cases: 21,452

