Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (7th August 2020)

New cases: 84
Total confirmed cases: 4575
Total active cases: 2254
Total recovered: 2184 (47 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 34051 (585 New)
Total deaths: 137 (5 New)
