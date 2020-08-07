APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: New World Bank Project supports Sudan’s students, teachers amid school closures due to COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

With more than six million students out of school due to closures related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the World Bank Board of Directors recently approved a project to support continued learning at home, and safe transition back to school during recovery.

Funded by a $10.6 million grant from the Global Partnership for Education, the Sudan Education COVID-19 Response Project aims to support both teachers and students through use of radio, television and student newspapers, and mobilizing teachers to interact with students during social distancing, assessing assignments and reporting the results. Implemented over 18 months, the project will support all public schools, benefitting 5.4 million students and their parents, as well as 33,000 teachers. The project also enhances Sudan’s National COVID-19 Response Plan, which includes promoting safe learning at home until schools reopen, preparing for schools to reopen safely, conducting exams and facilitating catch-up.

“Sudan had relatively high numbers of school dropouts, and with the COVID-19 pandemic, even more children are at high risk of dropping out, especially girls,” said Adama Coulibaly, World Bank Resident Representative for Sudan. “This project will facilitate girls and vulnerable students return to school in a safe environment with access to improved sanitation.”

Approximately 60,000 households will also get the benefit of resources provided through the project, such as radios and solar power chargers, while all public-school teachers will receive training using distance learning methods. To facilitate the safe transition back-to-school, the project will provide water storage tanks for handwashing and hygiene in nearly 1,650 schools lacking water facilities, benefitting as many as 42,000 students, more than half of them girls.

“This project will use effective means of communications to maintain school activity and more importantly motivate all actors to improve their performance and the overall results,” said Ousmane Dione, World Bank Country Director for Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Eritrea. “It will help reduce some of the negative effects of the pandemic on education.”

The project also benefits from the close collaboration and cooperation of partners working in education including UNICEF the coordinating agency in Sudan. The World Bank is leading the dialogue with the government on basic education. Other key partners such as the British Council have developed audio and other supporting materials in English for more effective student-teacher interactions.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The World Bank Group.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the pandemic will shape career development

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has left economies shattered and resulted into massive loss of jobs. Like other major crises in history, it is expected to give rise to new industries while others could die out. For more on how the pandemic will shape career development, CNBC Africa is joined by Mireille Ineza Karera, Founder of Kora Coaching Group and Judith Muhongerwa, Country Head of Human Capital at BPR PLC....
Read more
Videos

Jerusalema hitmaker Master KG signs exclusive deal with Elektra France

CNBC Africa -
From Limpopo to the international stage – that is the story of musician and record producer Kgaogelo Moagi, popularly known as Master KG.
Read more
Financial

South Africa tries to recover over $23 mln from SAP for ‘unlawful’ contracts

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African investigators are seeking to recover more than 400 million rand ($23 million) from German software firm SAP...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved