Coronavirus – Uganda: COVID-19 Update 7 August 2020

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 06 August 2020 confirm 31 new cases. Uganda registered one death bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to six. Cumulative confirmed cases of Ugandans: 1,254 Cumulative recoveries: 1,113

