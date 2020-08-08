Coronavirus – Africa: 13% increase in the COVID-19 cases for African Region in the last week

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

There has been a 13% increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the African Region in the past week, compared to a 18% increase recorded during the previous reporting period.

10 countries account for 89% (735,482) of all reported COVID-19 cases in the African Region: South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Algeria, Kenya, Ethiopia, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Madagascar & Senegal. South Africa accounts for more than half.

