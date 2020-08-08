APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 Disease Response (Situation Report, 25 July – 07 August 2020)

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

-18,614,177 Confirmed cases in more than 200 countries, territories or areas

-702,642 Deaths

-80,884 Restrictions on mobility have been adopted by 219 countries, territories or areas

-1,372 IOM movements cancelled

-$206M Received by IOM for its Global Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan for Coronavirus 2019

Since it was initially reported on 31 December 2019, the disease known as COVID-19 has spread rapidly across the globe, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare it a pandemic on 11 March 2020. As of 7 August, close to 18.6 million confirmed cases and close to 703,000 deaths have been reported globally since the outbreak began. Confirmed cases have been reported in more than 200 countries/territories/areas, with new cases and countries reporting daily.

The global mobility context amidst the COVID-19 pandemic remains dynamic, as Governments and authorities continue to issue new mobility restrictions and policy changes. As of 6 August 2020, a total of 219 countries, territories or areas have issued 80,884 travel restrictions indicating an increase of 7 per cent from 75,852 travel restrictions reported on 23 July 2020. There has been a 29 per cent increase in medical restrictions and 6 per cent increase in restrictions on specific nationalities. Simultaneously, there has been a 6 per cent decrease in restrictions on arrivals from specific countries, territories or areas. In parallel to existing travel restrictions, 177 countries, territories or areas have issued 675 exceptions enabling mobility despite blanket travel restrictions. Between 23 July and 6 August 2020, 29 countries, territories or areas have issued 60 new exceptions, while 18 countries, territories or areas have removed 41 exceptions.

In migrant camps, camp-like settings, reception centres and dormitories, there are increasing reports of confirmed cases and a heightened risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 due to overcrowding, inadequate sanitation, poor nutrition, and limited access to health services. These conditions greatly contribute to the risk of an infectious disease outbreak in locations that currently have no known cases and/or to increasing the risk of transmission if it is already present. To address these and other challenges, IOM missions around the world are working with governments and partners to ensure that migrants, whether in regular or irregular situations, as well as returnees and forcibly displaced persons, are included in all aspects of COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

South Africa’s Denel tells unions it can’t honour court ruling on salaries

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state defence firm Denel told trade unions on Friday that it cannot honour a court ruling...
Read more
Coronavirus

Botswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s rough diamond exports plunged 68% percent in the second quarter of the year, data published by the central...
Read more
International News

Samsung, Google, and Apple’s war for smartphone buyers: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Todd Haselton explains what the upcoming seasons of smartphone releases might look like in an economy with 10.2% unemployment. Plus, CNBC's Dei
Read more
Financial

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved