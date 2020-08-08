Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 8 August 6 pm EAT

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of 8 August 2020, 6pm EAT African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,024,148), deaths (22,515), and recoveries (707,494) by region:

Central (51,269 cases; 955 deaths; 37,505 recoveries): Burundi (405; 1; 312), Cameroon (18,586; 394; 16,094), CAR (4,641; 59; 1,716), Chad (942; 76; 838), Congo (3,637; 58; 1,585), DRC (9,436; 218; 8,275), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,923; 51; 5,704), sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 799)

Eastern (88,187; 1,954; 49,856): Comoros (388; 7; 340), Djibouti (5,338; 59; 5,083), Eritrea (285; 0; 245), Ethiopia (21,452; 380; 9,415), Kenya (25,837; 418; 11,899), Madagascar (12.992; 141; 10,604), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,128; 5; 1,297), Seychelles (126; 0; 125), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), south sudan (2,470; 47; 1,252), Sudan (11,894; 767; 6,243), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,267; 6; 1,115)

Northern (172,621; 7,018; 102,856): Algeria (33,599; 1,269; 23,667), Egypt (95,147; 4,971; 50,553), Libya (5,079; 108; 660), Mauritania (6,473; 157; 5,174), Morocco (30,662; 461; 21,548), Tunisia (1,656; 51; 1,251), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (5; 1; 3)

Southern (573,673; 10,531; 408,395): Angola (1,538: 67; 544). Botswana (909: 2; 74). Eswatini (3,036: 56; 1,476), Lesotho (742; 23; 175), Malawi (4,575; 137; 2,184), Mozambique (2,241; 16; 832), Namibia (2,802; 16; 575), South Africa (545,476; 9,909; 394,759), Zambia (7,903; 203; 6,431), Zimbabwe (4,451; 102; 1,345)

Western (138,398; 2,057; 108,882): Benin (1,914, 38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,175; 54; 974), Cape Verde (2,780; 29; 2,042), Cöte d'Ivoire (16,524; 104; 12,802), Gambia (1,090; 19; 146), Ghana (40,533; 206; 37.702), Guinea (7,777; 50; 6,800), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,234; 79; 714), Mali (2,561; 125; 1,956), Niger (1,153; 69; 1,057), Nigeria (45,687; 936; 32,637), Senegal (11,003; 229; 7,329), Sierra Leone (1,887; 68; 1,435), Togo (1,028; 22; 710)

