Coronavirus: Côte d’Ivoire Independence Day

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I send my best wishes to the government and people of Côte d’Ivoire as you celebrate 60 years of independence. As our countries continue to combat COVID-19, we are encouraged by our shared commitment to defeating the pandemic, rebuilding our economies, and emerging from this crisis more resilient than before.

This year, we are also celebrating 60 years of strong bilateral relations built on a shared appreciation for democratic principles and free-market economic growth. It also presents an opportunity for Côte d’Ivoire to hold free and fair elections in a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive manner in which the voice of the Ivoirian people will be freely expressed and heard. Doing so would serve as a positive example for the region and the world, and provide a foundation on which to safeguard the rights of all citizens and increase the remarkable economic gains your government has achieved over the past several years.

As you celebrate this important anniversary amidst challenging times, I take this opportunity to offer best wishes for a safe and healthy holiday and to reaffirm our shared values and longstanding friendship

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Department of State.