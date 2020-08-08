Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (7th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 25138

Total recovered: 11118

Deaths: 413

674 patients have recovered & discharged. 549 from home based program & 125 from various hospitals. Unfortunately, we lost 14 patients. My sincere condolences to the families & friends who have lost their loved ones.

