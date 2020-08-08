Coronavirus – Liberia: ‘We Appreciate Your Gesture’

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

With recent wave of donations to the Ministry of Health (MOH) by both national and international organizations to pep talk its fight against the venomous Coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world and threatened global health, Liberian Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has thanked Andrew Young Foundation and University Consortium for donating assorted medical supplies to the Ministry.

Andrew Young Foundation and University Consortium on Thursday, July 31, 2020, donated assorted medical consignment worth US$6,340.00 to the Ministry as their way of contributing towards the Country’s fight against the toxic virus.

Applauding the organizations for aiding the Ministry, Dr. Jallah said: Liberians in general have contributed immensely to the fight declare against the sporadic Coronavirus since its outbreak, which is a sign of patriotism. we appreciate your kind gesture! Your donations to the Ministry during this time of pandemic is a clear demonstration of patriotism and Nationalism,”

Since the Ministry last week embarked on drug supply across the fifteen Political Sub-division of the Country, the new medical consignment will be distributed to various treatment units throughout the Country in order to boost Coronavirus patient treatment.

In recent weeks, and even during this COVID-19 fight, Liberians as well as international partners have colossally contributed to the Ministry, something that has attracted the attention of the Health Minister.

Minister Jallah, who recounted precautionary and preventive measures earlier deployed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) to stamp out the virus, welcomed the Two humanitarian organizations for their timely intervention during these difficult periods.

Giving the importance of these predominant drugs (Selenase) stocked in the package, she explained: “Selenium is important for the body. The essential trace element protects organism from free radicals and is important for the thyroid gland. It improves the immune defense system and increases fecundity (productiveness). Selenium is involved in the activation of numerous enzymes.”

According to her, with the mineral found in the drugs, will help boost the immune system of people infected with the virus: “This drug also has mineral which is very key to fighting any virus, of which Coronavirus is of no exception. Correct dosing is key to achieving desired outcomes and preventing morbidity (disease) and mortality (death), but also varies across disease stages.”

At the same time, the Liberian Health Minister promised her Ministry’s willingness and readiness to go extra miles in heightening its responsibility to the people and to bring to an end the COVID-19 chapter.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.