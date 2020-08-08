APO

Coronavirus – Liberia: ‘We Appreciate Your Gesture’

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

With recent wave of donations to the Ministry of Health (MOH) by both national and international organizations to pep talk its fight against the venomous Coronavirus pandemic that has engulfed the world and threatened global health, Liberian Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah has thanked Andrew Young Foundation and University Consortium for donating assorted medical supplies to the Ministry.

Andrew Young Foundation and University Consortium on Thursday, July 31, 2020, donated assorted medical consignment worth US$6,340.00 to the Ministry as their way of contributing towards the Country’s fight against the toxic virus.

Applauding the organizations for aiding the Ministry, Dr. Jallah said: Liberians in general have contributed immensely to the fight declare against the sporadic Coronavirus since its outbreak, which is a sign of patriotism. we appreciate your kind gesture! Your donations to the Ministry during this time of pandemic is a clear demonstration of patriotism and Nationalism,”

Since the Ministry last week embarked on drug supply across the fifteen Political Sub-division of the Country, the new medical consignment will be distributed to various treatment units throughout the Country in order to boost Coronavirus patient treatment.

In recent weeks, and even during this COVID-19 fight, Liberians as well as international partners have colossally contributed to the Ministry, something that has attracted the attention of the Health Minister.

Minister Jallah, who recounted precautionary and preventive measures earlier deployed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL) to stamp out the virus, welcomed the Two humanitarian organizations for their timely intervention during these difficult periods.

Giving the importance of these predominant drugs (Selenase) stocked in the package, she explained: “Selenium is important for the body. The essential trace element protects organism from free radicals and is important for the thyroid gland. It improves the immune defense system and increases fecundity (productiveness). Selenium is involved in the activation of numerous enzymes.”

According to her, with the mineral found in the drugs, will help boost the immune system of people infected with the virus: “This drug also has mineral which is very key to fighting any virus, of which Coronavirus is of no exception. Correct dosing is key to achieving desired outcomes and preventing morbidity (disease) and mortality (death), but also varies across disease stages.”

At the same time, the Liberian Health Minister promised her Ministry’s willingness and readiness to go extra miles in heightening its responsibility to the people and to bring to an end the COVID-19 chapter.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

South Africa’s Denel tells unions it can’t honour court ruling on salaries

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state defence firm Denel told trade unions on Friday that it cannot honour a court ruling...
Read more
Coronavirus

Botswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s rough diamond exports plunged 68% percent in the second quarter of the year, data published by the central...
Read more
International News

Samsung, Google, and Apple’s war for smartphone buyers: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Todd Haselton explains what the upcoming seasons of smartphone releases might look like in an economy with 10.2% unemployment. Plus, CNBC's Dei
Read more
Financial

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved