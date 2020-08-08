Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (7th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

443 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria:

Plateau – 103 Lagos – 70 FCT – 60 Ondo – 35 Edo – 27 Rivers – 27 Kaduna – 20 Osun – 19 Borno – 18 Oyo – 18 Kwara – 11 Adamawa – 9 Nasarawa – 7 Gombe – 6 Bayelsa – 4 Imo – 4 Bauchi – 2 Ogun – 2 Kano – 1

45,687 confirmed 32,637 discharged 936 deaths

