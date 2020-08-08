Coronavirus – Nigeria: Support from World Health Organization (WHO) to help investigate and trace COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Nigeria is strengthening disease surveillance to help stop the spread of COVID-19. In Lagos, World Health Organization (WHO) is supporting the health authorities by mobilizing surveillance teams to help investigate & trace patients with symptoms in health facilities.

Dr Wesley Salifu, 27, a surveillance assistant in Lagos, takes a canoe to a riverine community in Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos. He is one of the 16 World Health Organization (WHO) consultants helping to find COVID-19 cases in health facilities in the state.

Surveillance assistant, Bola Adelakun, 26, visits a maternal health facility in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos. On arrival, hospital record officers present their registers so she can go through them.

As a frontline health worker who visits several hospitals daily, Bola says her work is interesting but admits it is risky.

“I’m most scared when I get to a hospital ward & it is really crowded because I know there is a likelihood of infection in that kind of setting.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo