Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (7th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Update: A total of 33851 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 7292 new cases. Sadly, we report 305 new COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 9909. We send our condolences to the loved ones.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo