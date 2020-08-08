Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 7 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

As of 1pm on 7 August, the Western Cape has active 8631 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 97506 confirmed cases and 85528 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases

97506

Total recoveries

85528

Total deaths

3347

Total active cases (currently infected patients)

8631

Tests conducted

433443

Hospitalisations

1266 with 277 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Western

8248

7351

Southern

8539

7486

Northern

5721

5190

Tygerberg

12087

10806

Eastern

8936

7927

Klipfontein

8480

7477

Mitchells Plain

7739

6890

Khayelitsha

7873

7226

Total

67623

60353

Sub-districts:

District

Sub-district

Cases

Recoveries

Garden Route

Bitou

475

353

Garden Route

Knysna

1140

854

Garden Route

George

2869

2248

Garden Route

Hessequa

207

168

Garden Route

Kannaland

61

47

Garden Route

Mossel Bay

1652

1181

Garden Route

Oudsthoorn

686

378

Cape Winelands

Stellenbosch

1860

1629

Cape Winelands

Drakenstein

3951

3551

Cape Winelands

Breede Valley

2920

25551

Cape Winelands

Langeberg

1032

886

Cape Winelands

Witzenberg

1355

1147

Overberg

Overstrand

1405

1269

Overberg

Cape Agulhas

224

171

Overberg

Swellendam

246

226

Overberg

Theewaterskloof

1031

890

West Coast

Bergrivier

365

321

West Coast

Cederberg

134

97

West Coast

Matzikama

248

195

West Coast

Saldanha Bay Municipality

1202

1050

West Coast

Swartland

1286

1037

Central Karoo

Beaufort West

338

198

Central Karoo

Laingsburg

45

22

Central Karoo

Prince Albert

9

4

Unallocated: 5133 (4687 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 34 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3347. We send our condolences to the loved ones of all the deceased at this time.

Western Cape cabinet adopts position on business opening and alcohol sales:

The Western Cape cabinet has concluded its two day bosberaad where we have adopted the position that where business can open safely, they should be allowed to do so. Additionally, we have also adopted the position that domestic alcohol sales should be allowed, with smart recommendations in place. These positions have been taken with a view to reducing the impact of a second, equally dangerous pandemic- unemployment. We will now engage the national government on these positions.

Issued by: Western Cape Provincial Government

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.