Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 7 August

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of 1pm on 7 August, the Western Cape has active 8631 cases of COVID-19, with a total of 97506 confirmed cases and 85528 recoveries.
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
97506
Total recoveries
85528
Total deaths
3347
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
8631
Tests conducted
433443
Hospitalisations
1266 with 277 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Western
8248
7351
Southern
8539
7486
Northern
5721
5190
Tygerberg
12087
10806
Eastern
8936
7927
Klipfontein
8480
7477
Mitchells Plain
7739
6890
Khayelitsha
7873
7226
Total
67623
60353
Sub-districts:
District
Sub-district
Cases
Recoveries
Garden Route
Bitou
475
353
Garden Route
Knysna
1140
854
Garden Route
George
2869
2248
Garden Route
Hessequa
207
168
Garden Route
Kannaland
61
47
Garden Route
Mossel Bay
1652
1181
Garden Route
Oudsthoorn
686
378
Cape Winelands
Stellenbosch
1860
1629
Cape Winelands
Drakenstein
3951
3551
Cape Winelands
Breede Valley
2920
25551
Cape Winelands
Langeberg
1032
886
Cape Winelands
Witzenberg
1355
1147
Overberg
Overstrand
1405
1269
Overberg
Cape Agulhas
224
171
Overberg
Swellendam
246
226
Overberg
Theewaterskloof
1031
890
West Coast
Bergrivier
365
321
West Coast
Cederberg
134
97
West Coast
Matzikama
248
195
West Coast
Saldanha Bay Municipality
1202
1050
West Coast
Swartland
1286
1037
Central Karoo
Beaufort West
338
198
Central Karoo
Laingsburg
45
22
Central Karoo
Prince Albert
9
4
Unallocated: 5133 (4687 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 34 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3347. We send our condolences to the loved ones of all the deceased at this time.
Western Cape cabinet adopts position on business opening and alcohol sales:
The Western Cape cabinet has concluded its two day bosberaad where we have adopted the position that where business can open safely, they should be allowed to do so. Additionally, we have also adopted the position that domestic alcohol sales should be allowed, with smart recommendations in place. These positions have been taken with a view to reducing the impact of a second, equally dangerous pandemic- unemployment. We will now engage the national government on these positions.
Issued by: Western Cape Provincial Government
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.