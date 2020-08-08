Coronavirus – Uganda: Efforts to curb increasing cases of COVID-19 in Kampala

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Director Curative and Clinical Services, Dr Olaro Charles will closely work with Dr DanielOkello, Director of Public Health, KCCA to strengthen and renew efforts to curb increasing trends in COVID-19 in Kampala.

The focus includes:

a. Bringing the private healthcare facilities on board; mainly on case identification, notification, isolation, and referral

b. Enhance risk communication

c. Enhanced surveillance including identification and listing of all contacts

