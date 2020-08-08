Coronavirus – Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1267

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Results from COVID-19 tests done on 07 August 2020
– 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,267.
– 1 truck driver arrived via Ngomoromo
– 3 contacts to previously confirmed cases
– 1 from Kampala
– 1 from Nakaseke
– 1 from Ngora
6 alerts:
– 2 from Kampala
– 1 from Kisoro
– 1 from Sheema
– 2 from Wakiso
3 Returnees:
– 2 from South Sudan
– 1 from DRC
– 19 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points and their entry into the country was not permitted.
Cumulative recoveries: 1,115
Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,398
Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,298
Total samples tested today: 2,696
