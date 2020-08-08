Coronavirus – Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 1267

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from COVID-19 tests done on 07 August 2020

– 13 new COVID-19 cases confirmed. The cumulative total confirmed cases of Ugandans are now 1,267.

– 1 truck driver arrived via Ngomoromo

– 3 contacts to previously confirmed cases

– 1 from Kampala

– 1 from Nakaseke

– 1 from Ngora

6 alerts:

– 2 from Kampala

– 1 from Kisoro

– 1 from Sheema

– 2 from Wakiso

3 Returnees:

– 2 from South Sudan

– 1 from DRC

– 19 foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points and their entry into the country was not permitted.

Cumulative recoveries: 1,115

Samples from Points of Entry tested today: 1,398

Samples from alerts and contacts: 1,298

Total samples tested today: 2,696

