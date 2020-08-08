Coronavirus: UN Malawi COVID-19 Situation Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

MALAWI HIGHLIGHTS

43 laboratories are now operational across the country

3500 test kits, 10000 master mix and 3000 controls were received but GeneXpert cartilages are urgently required

6 districts were supported to rehabilitate community victim support unit structures

559,018 learners received food and cash for school meal take-home rations

Rural communities in10 districts were supported with COVID-19 agricultural advice

Urgent funding is required to prepare for the rain-fed agriculture season in the COVID-19 context

Download Report: https://bit.ly/30F12rW

COMPREHENSIVE COVID-19 PREPAREDNESS AND RESPONSE

COORDINATION

The Emergency Appeal has attracted funding to cover 70% of needs, but more funds are required for the remaining 30%.

A calendar of meetings, group mailing lists, a repository to store and share information and a 5W interactive dashboard on the COVID-19 response and a financial tracking tool for the emergency appeal are available as resource tools

Information relating to COVID-19 resource mobilization, allocation, programmatic implementation (RM and 5Ws) was collected from different Clusters and updated.

