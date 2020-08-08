APO

ECOWAS hands over sheep kits and cattle feed to households in Kebbi State, Nigeria

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As part of its commitment to bolstering food security in the region, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), through its Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food (ARAA), is handing over Sheep Kits and Cattle Feed to households in Kebbi state of Nigeria on the 8th of August 2020.

The donations event taking place in Kangiwa, which is in the Arewa Local Government Area of the state is meant to bring succour to the vulnerable families whose livelihoods, as agro-pastoralists are tied to the farms of the area.

The hand-over ceremony which is being organized by the Association for the Promotion of Livestock in the Sahel and Savannah (APESS), buttresses further, the desire of the regional group to increase the productive capital of family farms. The gesture is also part of the broader initiative allowing stakeholders working in the field of food security and poverty alleviation (Non-Governmental Organisations, organizations of agricultural producers and breeders, state structures and other associations) in ECOWAS countries to implement innovative actions in the field of social safety nets for food security. The project which is regional in scope and covers Nigeria, Senegal, Guinea-Bissau and the Gambia, aims to contribute to securing the livelihoods and reducing the vulnerability of livestock breeders and agro-pastoralists in deficit. Apart from providing productive capital like small ruminant kits, poultry kits and zoo-technical inputs to vulnerable livestock farmers and agro-pastoralists, the project also facilitates the implementation of the “grant transfer” system. It falls within the framework of the operationalization of the Regional Agricultural Policy with financial support of the Spanish Cooperation for the implementation of the Agricultural Policy Support Project (ECOWAP/CADP).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

Financial

South Africa’s Denel tells unions it can’t honour court ruling on salaries

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state defence firm Denel told trade unions on Friday that it cannot honour a court ruling...
Read more
Coronavirus

Botswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s rough diamond exports plunged 68% percent in the second quarter of the year, data published by the central...
Read more
International News

Samsung, Google, and Apple’s war for smartphone buyers: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Todd Haselton explains what the upcoming seasons of smartphone releases might look like in an economy with 10.2% unemployment. Plus, CNBC's Dei
Read more
Financial

World Bank approves $114 mln for Nigeria’s COVID-19 response

Reuters -
ABUJA (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved $114 million to help Nigeria tackle its coronavirus pandemic, the global lender said on...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved