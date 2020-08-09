APO

Booi encourages her team-mates as South Africa (SA) celebrates Women's Day

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

As South Africans celebrate Women’s Day today, Springbok Women’s captain Nolusindiso Booi used the occasion to encourage her team-mates to remain positive and keep working hard with an eye on the 2021 Rugby World Cup in New Zealand.

The Springbok Women had an exciting 2020 season lined up, with the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup and a year-end tour to Europe scheduled, but their matches were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Booi admitted that their inability to play rugby this year was not ideal in terms of their Rugby World Cup preparations, she encouraged her charges to stay focused and driven with a little over a year to go before the international spectacle. 

The 2021 extravaganza – which will run from 18 September to 16 October in New Zealand – will mark the Springbok Women’s fourth Rugby World Cup appearance, and their first in seven years after last featuring in the 2014 tournament in France.

“These are unprecedented times, and although this challenge is unlike any other we have faced, my message to the team is that the pandemic should not be an obstacle in attaining our goals,” said Booi.

“We have a big task ahead next year, which requires commitment and discipline in everything we do, so it is important that we remain positive and allow this to make us stronger.

“Diamonds are formed under extreme conditions of pressure, and I’d like the team to keep that in the back of their minds as they continue to put in the hard yards on their own until we are able to assemble as a team again.”

On a personal note, Booi was confident about her return to action after missing the 2019-season following surgery to repair a broken foot, and said she is now able to follow the same training programme as her team-mates.

“It is great to be able to train full-out again,” said Booi.

“The last year was very challenging, but following my rehabilitation programme and all the hard work to get to this point paid off, and I am looking forward to getting back onto the field when rugby resumes.”

Booi also had a message for the women of South Africa as they commemorate Women’s Day, saying: “Stay positive, be supportive of one another and follow your dreams.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Rugby Union.

Media Contact:  Rugby[email protected]

Note to Editors: Please note that this press release is embargoed until Sunday, 9 August at 06h00.


Partner Content

Brandcom

THE FUTURE JUST ARRIVED: THE ROLE OF BANKS IN A POST-COVID WORLD

Brandcom Partner -
THE COVID-19 GLOBAL pandemic has brought forward the future. It has brought about humanity’s biggest challenge in a century, to choose between...
Read more
Brandcom

Mauritius-Africa, a partnership for shared prosperity

Brandcom Partner -
By: Mathieu Mandeng In the current complex and challenging circumstances that are testing the...
Read more
Brandcom

VIRTUAL VDJ EXPOSES LOCAL CREATIVE AND ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

Brandcom Partner -
The City of eThekwini pulled out all stops to give fans of the annual Vodacom Durban July (VDJ). The Virtual Vodacom Durban...
Read more
Brandcom

GAUTRAIN – Why It Matters

Brandcom Partner -
Economic growth continues to be one of the focus areas for the Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) and the Gautrain responds to that...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Can These Companies Solve The Plastic Waste Problem?

CNBC -
Plastics are useful. They're used to help make lifesaving medical supplies, lightweight, fuel-efficient car parts, and insulation for our homes. But nearly half of all plastic produced goes towards single-use items such as bags, straws, utensils and
Read more
Financial

South Africa’s Denel tells unions it can’t honour court ruling on salaries

Reuters -
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s struggling state defence firm Denel told trade unions on Friday that it cannot honour a court ruling...
Read more
Coronavirus

Botswana diamond exports fall by two thirds on COVID-19

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana’s rough diamond exports plunged 68% percent in the second quarter of the year, data published by the central...
Read more
International News

Samsung, Google, and Apple’s war for smartphone buyers: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com's Todd Haselton explains what the upcoming seasons of smartphone releases might look like in an economy with 10.2% unemployment. Plus, CNBC's Dei
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved