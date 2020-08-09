Coronavirus – Africa: Digital Birth Registrations

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

COVID-19 recovery plans offer opportunity to invest in modern but contextualized, Digital Birth Registration. This is a core engagement of the African Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030. There is urgency to move towards universal birth registration of all children.

