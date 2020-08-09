Coronavirus – African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,034,931) deaths (22,903), and recoveries (720,775)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,034,931) deaths (22,903), and recoveries (720,775) by region:

Central (50,296 cases; 954 deaths; 37,493 recoveries): Burundi (405; 1; 312), Cameroon** (17,586; 393; 16,060), CAR (4,641; 59; 1,716), Chad (942; 76; 839), Congo (3,664; 58; 1,605), DRC (9,436; 218; 8,275), Equatorial Guinea (4,821; 83; 2,182), Gabon (7,923; 51; 5,704), Sao Tome & Principe (878; 15; 800).

Eastern (89,005; 1,971; 50,180): Comoros (399; 7; 369), Djibouti (5,338; 59; 5,083), Eritrea (285; 0; 245), Ethiopia (22,253; 390; 9,707), Kenya (25,837; 418; 11,899), Madagascar (12,992; 141; 10,604), Mauritius (344; 10; 332), Rwanda (2,134; 6; 1,300), Seychelles (126; 0; 125), Somalia (3,227; 93; 1,728), South Sudan (2,470; 47; 1,252), Sudan (11,894; 773; 6,243), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,267; 6; 1,115).

Northern (174,727; 7,070; 105,043): Algeria (34,137; 1,280; 24,083), Egypt (95,314; 4,992; 51,672), Libya (5,079; 108; 660), Mauritania (6,498; 157; 5,174), Morocco (32,007; 480; 22,190), Tunisia (1,678; 51; 1,259), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (14; 2; 5).

Southern (581,734; 10,841; 418,594): Angola (1,572; 70; 564), Botswana (909; 2; 74), Eswatini (3,128; 56; 1,565), Lesotho (742; 23; 175), Malawi (4,624; 143; 2,329), Mozambique (2,241; 16; 832), Namibia (2,852; 16; 640), South Africa (553,188; 10,210; 404,568), Zambia (7,903; 203; 6,431), Zimbabwe (4,575; 102; 1,416).

Western (139,169; 2,067; 109,465): Benin (1,914, 38; 1,600), Burkina Faso (1,180; 54; 978), Cape Verde (2,835; 32; 2,073), Côte d'Ivoire (16,620; 104; 12,893), Gambia (1,090; 19; 146), Ghana (40,533; 206; 37,702), Guinea (7,875; 50; 6,828), Guinea-Bissau (2,052; 29; 978), Liberia (1,234; 79; 714), Mali (2,565; 125; 1,960), Niger (1,157; 69; 1,057), Nigeria (46,140; 942; 33,044), Senegal (11,033; 229; 7,329), Sierra Leone (1,895; 68; 1,442), Togo (1,046; 23; 721).

**Africa CDC inadvertently reported 18,586 cases, 394 deaths and 16,094 recoveries for Cameroon. Correct values now listed.

