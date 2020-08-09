Coronavirus – Botswana: The Presidential COVID-19 Task Team Results

APO

The Public is informed that further to the media release of 07 August 2020, 8 more positive cases have been detected from the testing which took place at the offices of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team. A total number of 46 tests have been conducted to date, of which 8 are positive and 28 are negative. Other tests are still being processed.

The Public is informed that Dr Kereng Masupu (Coordinator of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team) has tested positive, Professor Mosepele Mosepele (Deputy Coordinator of the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team) has tested negative, Dr Mogomotsi Matshaba (Scientific Advisor to the Presidential COVID-19 Task Team ) has tested positive, while Dr Malaki Tshipayagae (Director of Health Services) has tested negative. Follow up testing for those who tested negative will be conducted and updates will be provided.

The Public is assured that the necessary COVID-19 protocols have been duly activated in the form of contact tracing to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all staff, family members and the Public at large.

The Public is further advised to vigilantly observe all COVID-19 regulations, particularly those concerning limiting movement, social distancing, washing of hands frequently with soap and water, wearing of masks correctly and registering at service points.

