Coronavirus – Egypt: U.S. donates ventilators to support Egypt's COVID-19 response, strengthen intensive care unit (ICU) capacity

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

The United States Government, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), has provided the Government of Egypt with a donation of 250 ventilators for intensive care units. The donation delivers on President Trump’s pledge to provide these critically needed supplies, and supports Egypt’s urgent response to the pandemic.

These made-in-America ventilators are highly specialized, state-of-the-art, compact medical equipment designed to treat patients experiencing severe breathing difficulties caused by COVID-19. These ventilators will better equip university and Ministry of Health and Population hospitals in Egypt to continue delivering quality, lifesaving care. The ventilators can be used for both pediatric and adult care and will provide benefits to Egyptians for years to come. As part of this donation, the United States is funding a maintenance package and specialized training for medical providers.

U.S. Ambassador Cohen said, “The donation of 250 ventilators to hospitals throughout Egypt represents the latest step in the joint efforts by Egypt and the United States to fight COVID-19. Early in the pandemic, Egypt generously provided the United States with a donation of personal protective equipment so our healthcare workers could stay safe. The innovation of American private industry has allowed us to return the favor today with these state-of-the-art, lifesaving devices.”

USAID, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and the Ministry of Health and Population have identified 24 hospitals in 12 governorates that have both a need for ventilators and staff who can use them immediately to treat patients suffering from the effects of COVID-19.

Minister of International Cooperation Dr. Rania Al Mashat said, “The COVID-19 challenge has pushed stronger cooperation between countries to meet evolving humanitarian needs. Egypt’s partnership with the United States has reflected a spirit of collective responsibility and reciprocated solidarity for the benefit of our communities.”

Over the past 40 years, the United States, through USAID, has invested over $1 billion dollars to strengthen Egypt’s health system, working in partnership with the Egyptian people to improve maternal and child health and nutrition, eliminate infectious diseases, and educate and mobilize community health workers.

Through an All-of-America approach, the United States has provided $20.5 billion in global assistance to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. For decades, the United States has been the world's largest provider of bilateral assistance in global health. Since 2009, American taxpayers have generously funded more than $100 billion in health assistance and nearly $70 billion in humanitarian assistance worldwide. Because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can become a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of U.S. Embassy – Cairo, Egypt.