Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (8th August 2020)

Daily Laboratory test: 10,919 Severe cases: 167 New recovered: 292 New deaths: 10 New cases: 801

Total Laboratory test: 488,936 Active cases: 12,154 Total recovered: 9707 Total deaths: 390 Total cases: 22,253

