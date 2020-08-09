Coronavirus – Kenya: 781 patients have recovered from COVID-19 bringing total number of recoveries to 11,899

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 25837

Total recovered: 11899

Deaths: 418

CS. Kagwe: On a positive note, 781 patients have recovered from the disease bringing total number of recoveries to 11,899 so far. 125 were from various facilities and 656 from home-based care program.

Sadly, 5 more patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing our fatalities to 418.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo