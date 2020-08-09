Coronavirus – Kenya: Kakamega County has established five COVID-19 treatment centres

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

CS Mutahi Kagwe: Kakamega County has successfully managed its cases of malaria, achieved 80 percent coverage when it comes to immunization of children & managed to establish five treatment centers that have been prepared to handle the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

