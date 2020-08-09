Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 25,837

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

New cases: 699

Confirmed cases: 25,837

New recoveries: 781

Total recoveries: 11,899

New deaths: 5

Total deaths: 418

CS. Kagwe: This brings the Country's cumulative numbers of those tested to 349,307. From the new cases, 675 were Kenyans, while 24 were foreigners.

In terms of Gender, 427 were male and 272 were female. The youngest case is a three-year old baby, while the oldest is 85 years old.

