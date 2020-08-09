Coronavirus – Nigeria: Assessment of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) in response to COVID-19 pandemic

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Across five states this week, we commenced the assessment of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) for optimisation.

We remain committed towards strengthening sub-national health security as well as capacity to manage disease outbreaks.

In 2018, we began the set-up of Public Health Emergency Operations Centres (PHEOC) to ensure a coordinated response to disease outbreaks at states levels.

This year, states activated their PHEOCs in response to the largest Lassa fever outbreak & the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

