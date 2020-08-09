Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (8th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

453 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

FCT – 75 Lagos – 71 Benue – 53 Delta – 39 Borno – 30 Enugu – 25 Plateau – 24 Osun – 20 Abia – 19 Oyo – 17 Kaduna – 16 Kano – 13 Ebonyi – 13 Ogun – 9 Kwara – 7 Ondo – 6 Gombe – 3 Ekiti – 2 Akwa Ibom – 1 Rivers – 1

46,140 confirmed 33,044 discharged 942 deaths

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo