Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 553188 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (8th August, 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
As of today, a cumulative total of 553 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.
Case Data
Province
Total cases for 08 August 2020
Percentage total
Eastern Cape
82074
14,8
Free State
27742
5,0
Gauteng
190999
34,5
KwaZulu-Natal
95648
17,3
Limpopo
10345
1,9
Mpumalanga
18734
3,4
North West
21642
3,9
Northern Cape
6366
1,2
Western Cape
99588
18,0
Unknown
50
0,0
Total
553188
100,0
Testing Data
The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 220 265 with 36 607 new tests conducted since the last report.
Sector
Total tested
New tested
PRIVATE
1820974
57%
17659
48%
PUBLIC
1399291
43%
18948
52%
Total
3220265
36607
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably we report 301 new COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape, 23 from Gauteng, 154 from KwaZulu Natal, 22 from Western Cape, 21 from North West, 5 from Northern Cape and 37 from Limpopo. This means we have breached the 10 000 mark, with 10 210 cumulative deaths now recorded.
We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The number of recoveries currently stands at 404 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 73%.
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
Province
Deaths
Recoveries
Eastern Cape
2129
74941
Free State
350
12155
Gauteng
2547
139745
KwaZulu-Natal
1346
54161
Limpopo
127
7813
Mpumalanga
139
14257
North West
130
11923
Northern Cape
66
3158
Western Cape
3376
86415
Total
10 210
404568
Issued by: Department of Health
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.