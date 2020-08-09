Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize confirms total of 553188 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 (8th August, 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

As of today, a cumulative total of 553 188 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been recorded.

Case Data

Province

Total cases for 08 August 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

82074

14,8

Free State

27742

5,0

Gauteng

190999

34,5

KwaZulu-Natal

95648

17,3

Limpopo

10345

1,9

Mpumalanga

18734

3,4

North West

21642

3,9

Northern Cape

6366

1,2

Western Cape

99588

18,0

Unknown

50

0,0

Total

553188

100,0

Testing Data

The total number of tests conducted to date is 3 220 265 with 36 607 new tests conducted since the last report.

Sector

Total tested

New tested

PRIVATE

1820974

57%

17659

48%

PUBLIC

1399291

43%

18948

52%

Total

3220265

36607

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably we report 301 new COVID-19 related deaths: 39 from Eastern Cape, 23 from Gauteng, 154 from KwaZulu Natal, 22 from Western Cape, 21 from North West, 5 from Northern Cape and 37 from Limpopo. This means we have breached the 10 000 mark, with 10 210 cumulative deaths now recorded.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

The number of recoveries currently stands at 404 568 which translates to a recovery rate of 73%.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province

Deaths

Recoveries

Eastern Cape

2129

74941

Free State

350

12155

Gauteng

2547

139745

KwaZulu-Natal

1346

54161

Limpopo

127

7813

Mpumalanga

139

14257

North West

130

11923

Northern Cape

66

3158

Western Cape

3376

86415

Total

10 210

404568

Issued by: Department of Health

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.