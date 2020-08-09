Coronavirus – Uganda: Distribution of face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Door-to-door distribution of face masks has kicked off in Kampala Metropolitan Area as part of Government's interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19. This exercise is being coordinated by the local community leaders.

