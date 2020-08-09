Coronavirus – Uganda: Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) training for health workers to curb the spread of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

WHO & Ministry of Health – Uganda are training 1,180 health workers across 54 districts in Infection Prevention & Control (IPC) to curb the spread of COVID-19. After being trained, they will go on to mentor & train other health workers within their networks.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.