Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (8th August 2020)

416 new confirmed cases; 3 deaths; 167 recoveries

New cases reported from: 150 Lusaka, 73 Kabwe, 60 Solwezi, 30 Masaiti, 25 Ndola, 24 Lumwana, 16 Mwinilunga, 11 Kitwe, 10 Lufwanyama, 7 Mpika, 4 Choma, 3 Chibombo, 2 Livingstone, 1 Chingola Death reported from: 3 Lusaka (Facility deaths – Levy Mwanawasa Isolation Centre) Recoveries reported from: 167 Lusaka

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1003 (93,344 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 7903

Total recoveries: 6431

COVID-19 deaths: 68 COVID-19 associated deaths: 132 Total: 203 + 3 Unclassified

Active cases: 1269

