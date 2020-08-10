Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (10th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 11,035 Severe cases: 164 New recovered: 205 New deaths: 13 New cases: 773

Total Laboratory test: 509,010 Active cases: 12,758 Total recovered: 10,411 Total deaths: 420 Total cases: 23,591

