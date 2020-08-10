Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia (9th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Daily Laboratory test: 9035 Severe cases: 163 New recovered: 499 New deaths: 17 New cases: 565

Total Laboratory test: 497,971 Active cases: 12,203 Total recovered: 10,206 Total deaths: 407 Total cases: 22,818

