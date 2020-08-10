Coronavirus: Ethiopia receives donation of 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth 1.3million USD

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

My sincere appreciation to BytedanceTalk and tiktok for their generous donation of 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits worth 1.3million USD for the fight against COVID19Ethiopia which will enhance our response and Combat campaign. Ministry of Health, Ethiopia, Lia Tadesse.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.