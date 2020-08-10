Coronavirus: International Organization for Migration (IOM) South Sudan Weekly COVID-19 Situation Report

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve in the African region, with a rising incidence of cases and associated deaths. Of the 114,394 reported new cases in the Africa region, the majority, 68% (77,963), were recorded in South Africa, which remains the hardest hit country across the continent and ranks fifth globally. The current figures in the region represent 4.5% of confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1.9% of deaths reported worldwide, according to WHO.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2DUtBs8

Public health systems globally continue to come under severe strain due to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic with total numbers of infected individuals reaching 17,660,523 cases, and 680,894 people have died of the infection globally by the end of the week (WHO COVID-19 Situation Report 195, 2 August 2020). In Africa, there were 802, 792 cases and 13,779 deaths, according to WHO.

South Sudan continues to see a rise in the number of confirmed cases, with 2,437 confirmed cases, 1,211 recoveries, and 47 deaths, as of 3 August 2020.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Organization for Migration (IOM).