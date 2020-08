Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

CS Kagwe: Today we have registered 492 Covid-19 cases out of a sample of 4603; out of these, 331 are male, while 161 are women. So far we have tested a Cumulative of 26, 928 people in the Country.

