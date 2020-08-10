Coronavirus – Kenya: Inauguration of Ainamoi Isolation Facility in Kericho County for COVID-19 response

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

CS Mutahi Kagwe is in Kericho today for the County Health visits. He is expected to officially inaugurate Ainamoi Isolation facility and hold meetings with County Health officials on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic preparedness.

