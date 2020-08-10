Coronavirus – Kenya: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya is 26436

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

– 4,420 samples tested in the past 24 hours

– 353,727 samples tested so far

– 599 new positive cases

– Total confirmed cases stand at 26,436

– 1,062 recoveries

– Total discharged and recovered stands at 12,961

– 2 fatalities

– Total fatalities stand at 420

