Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Update (10 August 2020)

Today, National Center For Diseases Control in Libya has announced an additional 309 COVID19 patients, as well as 19 recovery and 7 deaths. Thus, the total as of today, 5541 COVID19 patients, of whom 710 recovered, and 120 died.

