Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (9th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 34
Total confirmed cases: 4658
Total active cases: 2137
Total recovered: 2375 (46 New)
Total number of tests conducted: 34763 (320 New)
Total deaths: 146 (3 New)
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo