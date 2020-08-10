Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 Case Update (9th August 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

437 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria:

Lagos – 107 FCT – 91 Plateau – 81 Kaduna – 32 Ogun – 30 Kwara – 24 Ebonyi – 19 Ekiti – 17 Oyo – 8 Borno – 6 Edo – 6 Kano – 4 Nasarawa – 3 Osun – 3 Taraba – 3 Gombe – 2 Bauchi – 1

46,577 confirmed 33,186 discharged 945 deaths

